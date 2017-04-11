WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET

Editor: Angus MacSwan + 44 207 542 9786

TOP STORIES

Tillerson carries Syria stance to Moscow as Trump administration speaks for West

MOSCOW - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson carries a unified message from world powers to Moscow, denouncing Russian support for Syria and taking up America's traditional role as leader of the West on behalf of Donald Trump's administration. (USA-RUSSIA/ (WRAPUP 3, TV, PIX), moving shortly, by Andrew Osborn, 1058 words)

Monitor says Syrian forces use barrel bombs despite U.S. warning, Syria denies

BEIRUT - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Syrian government warplanes dropped barrel bombs on rebel-held areas of Hama province, a day after the United States said their use could lead to further U.S. strikes in Syria. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-AIRSTRIKES (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 263 words)

Mass starvation threatens four countries - UNHCR

GENEVA - The risk of mass starvation in four countries - northeast Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen - is rapidly rising due to drought and conflict, the U.N. refugee agency says. (AFRICA-HUNGER/UN (UPDATE 2, TV), moving shortly, by Stephanie Nebehay, 500 words)

Suspect in Stockholm truck attack admits terrorist crime

STOCKHOLM - A failed asylum-seeker accused of ramming a truck into a Stockholm crowd last week, killing four people, has confessed to committing a terrorist crime, his lawyer says. (SWEDEN-ATTACK/SUSPECT-DETENTION (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Anna Ringstrom and Johannes Hellstrom, 499 words)

EUROPE

Fire ravages Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France

LILLE, France - A fire razes most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp near Dunkirk in northern France after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured, a government official says. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/FRANCE (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Pierre Savary, 396 words)

In unusual omission, no Trump-Pope meeting planned during Italy G7

VATICAN CITY - Donald Trump and Pope Francis have no plans to meet during the U.S. president's visit to Italy for the Group of Seven summit next month, sources say, in what would be an unusual omission (POPE-TRUMP (PIX), moved, by Philip Pullella, 480 words).

MIDDLE EAST

Babies starve as war grinds on in Mosul

QAYYARA, Iraq - The babies cry with hunger but are so severely malnourished that doctors treating them at a hospital in Iraq would make their condition worse if they fed them enough to stop the pangs. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL-HUNGER (PIX), moved, by Isabel Coles, 851 words)

Candidates register for Iran's presidential vote as hardliners seek comeback

LONDON - Candidates begin registering for Iran's May 19 presidential election with the clerical establishment hoping for a high turnout to shore up its legitimacy amidst widespread political turmoil in the Middle East. (IRAN-ELECTION/REGISTRATION (PIX), moving shortly, by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, 510 words)

AFRICA

South Sudan imposes curfew across Wau state after killings

NAIROBI - South Sudanese authorities impose a curfew across the whole northwestern state of Wau a day after at least 16 civilians died in clashes in its main town. (SOUTHSUDAN-VIOLENCE/, moved, 231 words)

ASIA

South Korea warns of N.Korea provocations, US Navy group approaches

SEOUL - South Korea's acting president warns of "greater provocations" by North Korea amid concern the North may conduct a test of its military hardware in coming days. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Ju-min Park, 544 words)

Myanmar reiterates no "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslims, even as investigations go on

YANGON - A senior Myanmar government official denies there was "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslims in northwestern state of Rakhine, where a military operation aimed at the minority has forced 75,000 people to flee to Bangladesh. (MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/ (TV, PICTURES), moved, 415 words)

Indonesia delays blasphemy trial of Jakarta's Christian governor

JAKARTA - An Indonesian court adjourns the blasphemy trial of Jakarta's Christian governor until after the city's April 19 election, a contest pitting him against a Muslim rival that has divided the city and fanned religious tension. (INDONESIA-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 403 words)

Philippine troops clash with suspected Abu Sayyaf rebels on holiday island, 8 dead

MANILA - Philippine troops kill at least five suspected Abu Sayyaf militants and suffer three fatalities during a firefight in Bohol province, the military say, days after Western travel warnings about visiting the holiday island. (PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/, moved, 346 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump's pick Gorsuch sworn in, restoring top court's conservative tilt

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump revels in biggest political victory of his presidency at White House ceremony swearing in his Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, poised to make instant impact on court once again dominated by conservatives. (USA-COURT/GORSUCH (UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 806 words)

Trump to meet U.S. business leaders on infrastructure, tax reform

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet about 20 chief executives as he works to gain support for $1 trillion infrastructure program, tax reform and other administration priorities, White House spokesman Sean Spicer says. (USA-TRUMP/BUSINESS (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by David Shepardson, 400 words)

United Airlines under fire after passenger dragged from plane, officer put on leave

NEW YORK - United Airlines causes outrage for the treatment of a passenger dragged off a plane the airline had overbooked, and one of the security officers involved in the incident is placed on leave pending an investigation. (UAL-PASSENGER/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Alana Wise, 737 words)

AMERICAS

Venezuelans mount another wave of anti-government protests

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition supporters take to the streets again in sometimes violent clashes to protest an economic crisis and an erosion of democracy under leftist President Nicolas Maduro, in the first sustained wave of anti-government demonstrations in three years. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Eyanir Chinea and Alexandra Ulmer, 593 words)

