WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM

Top Stories

Macron meets Russia's Putin near Paris, promising tough talks

VERSAILLES, France - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Russia's Vladimir Putin near Paris, promising some frank talking with the Kremlin leader after an election campaign in which his team accused Russian media of trying to interfere. (FRANCE-RUSSIA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), expect by 1500/11 AM, by Michel Rose and Denis Dyomkin, 800 words)

N.Korea fires Scud-class ballistic missile, Japan protests

SEOUL - North Korea fires at least one short-range ballistic missile that lands in the sea off its east coast, the latest in a series of missile tests defying world pressure and threats of more sanctions. (NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/ (UPDATE 7, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park, 650 words)

Philippines military says close to defeating Islamist rebels

MARAWI, Philippines - The Philippines military says it is close to retaking a southern city held for a seventh day by Islamist militants, as helicopters unleash more rockets on key positions held by rebels aligned with Islamic State. (PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Tom Allard, 700 words)

- PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/CHRISTIANS (PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Tom Allard, 680 words

Cyclone churns towards Bangladesh as storm toll reaches almost 200 in Sri Lanka, India

DHAKA/AGALAWATTE, Sri Lanka - Bangladesh raises its storm danger signal to the highest level of 10 as a severe and intensifying cyclone churns towards its low-lying coast and is expected to make landfall in the early hours of Tuesday.(ASIA-STORM/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Ruma Paul and Dinuka Liyanawatte, 800 words)

Middle East

Iran-backed Iraqi force says it takes IS villages on Syria border

BAGHDAD - An Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim force backed by Iran says it has pushed Islamic State out of a group of villages on the border with Syria, potentially reopening a supply route to send Iranian weapons to President Bashar al-Assad. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-SYRIA (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 320 words)

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (TV, PIX), moved, by Maher Chmaytelli, 400 words

Warplanes carry out three strikes on Libya's Derna - witness

BENGHAZI - Warplanes launch three air strikes on the eastern Libyan city of Derna, a witness says, an apparent continuation of Egyptian raids on the city that began last week after militants ambushed a bus and killed Egyptian Christians. (LIBYA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 450 words)

Hardliner Raisi claims voter fraud in Iranian presidential election

Defeated hardline candidate Ebrahim Raisi has complained of voter fraud in Iran's presidential election and called on the judiciary and the election watchdog to investigate, the semi-official Fars news agency said on Monday. (IRAN-ELECTION/RAISI (PIX), by Babak Dehghanpisheh, 297 words)

Europe

MI5 to review handling of intelligence on Manchester bomber

LONDON - Britain's MI5 Security Service has begun an internal review of how it handled intelligence on Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who was known to the authorities but not under active investigation, a source tells Reuters. (BRITAIN-SECURITY/MANCHESTER-MI5 (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Costas Pitas, 450 words)

With flights back in the skies, BA must now repair damaged reputation

LONDON/BERLIN - British Airways must turn its attention to repairing its brand after a weekend of chaos and criticism caused by a major IT outage that grounded flights from London's two main airports. (BRITAIN-AIRPORTS/HEATHROW-BA (ANALYSIS, PIX), moving shortly, by Alistair Smout and Victoria Bryan, 900 words)

- BRITAIN-AIRPORTS/HEATHROW (UPDATE 3), moved, by Alistair Smout, 400 words

Modi's Berlin visit signals Asian pivot for Atlanticist Merkel

BERLIN - The arrival in Berlin of an Indian Prime Minister keen to attract more investment from Europe's largest economic power is being seen as a sign of an Asian pivot by a Germany grown disillusioned with a Trump-led United States. (GERMANY-INDIA/MERKEL, moved, by Thomas Escritt, 400 words)

Africa

South Sudan holds trial for troops accused of rape, murder of aid workers

KAMPALA - South Sudanese soldiers accused of raping at least five foreign aid workers and killing their local colleague last year are due to stand trial in a military court on Tuesday, a key test of the government's ability to prosecute war crimes. (SOUTHSUDAN-VIOLENCE/ (PIX), moved, by Jason Patinkin, 550 words)

Asia

China's slam dunk "sharing economy" booms, but can it last?

BEIJING - Fancy shooting some hoops, but don't have a basketball? Caught in the rain with no umbrella? Smartphone run out of juice? China's rapidly expanding "sharing economy", which already provides car rides and bicycle hire on demand, can help. (CHINA-SHARINGECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo, 929 words)

Living on fumes: China's war on pollution means little to a chemical park’s neighbours

HANDAN, China - Hebei province, home to many of China's most polluted cities, has promised to close down companies that are poisoning the environment, but after years of protests villagers living in the shadows of the Guantao chemical park remain sceptical. (CHINA-POLLUTION/ (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Natalie Thomas and David Stanway, 910 words)