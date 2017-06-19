Editor: Toby Chopra + 44 20 7542 7923
Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775
Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT/ET)
TOP STORIES
Britain's May condemns "sickening" attack as van rams Muslim
worshippers
LONDON - A van ploughs into worshippers near a London
mosque, injuring 10 people in what Prime Minister Theresa May
says was a sickening, terrorist attack on Muslims.
(BRITAIN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 12, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Alistair Smout and Costas Pitas, 850 words)
+ See also:
BRITAIN-SECURITY/WALLACE (URGENT), moved, 102 words
Britain seeks "special" EU ties as Brexit talks start
BRUSSELS - Britain's negotiators come to Brussels seeking a
"new, deep and special partnership with the European Union" as
talks on the unprecedented British withdrawal from the bloc
finally get under way. (BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved,
by Alastair Macdonald and Elizabeth Piper, 720 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-EU/HAMMOND (PICTURE, TV), moved, 865 words
Real victory will be in 5 years, says Macron camp after
election win
PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron's government promises to
reshape France's political landscape as final results showed he
had won the commanding parliamentary majority he wanted to push
through far-reaching pro-growth reforms. (FRANCE-ELECTION/
(UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), expect by 1200 GMT, by Richard
Lough and Brian Love, 630 words)
+ See also:
- FRANCE-ELECTION/WOMEN (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by
Jemima Kelly, 590 words
- FRANCE-ELECTION/UNIONS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Leigh Thomas
and Caroline Pailliez, 875 words
Death toll in London tower fire rises to 79, police say
LONDON - The death toll from a fire that ravaged a London
tower block last week has risen to 79, police say, as the
government tries to show it is improving its handling of a
tragedy that has angered the public. (BRITAIN-FIRE/ (UPDATE 1,
TV, PIX), moved, by Estelle Shirbon and William James, 750
words)
Portugal's deadliest fire still rages after 62 people killed
PEDROGAO GRANDE - More than 1,000 firefighters are still
battling Portugal's deadliest forest blaze after it killed at
least 62 people over the weekend. (PORTUGAL-FIRE/ (PICTURE, TV),
moved, by Axel Bugge, 435 words)
UNITED STATES
An hour passed before Japan authorities were notified of
Fitzgerald collision
TOKYO - Nearly an hour elapsed before a Philippine-flagged
container ship reported a collision with a U.S. warship, the
Japanese coastguard says, as investigations begin into the
accident in which seven U.S. sailors were killed. (USA-NAVY/ASIA
(UPDATE 5), by Tim Kelly and Kaori Kaneko, 845 words)
Trump to meet with tech CEOs on government overhaul
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will meet with the chief
executives of technology companies including Apple Inc and
Amazon.com Inc on Monday as the White House looks to the private
sector for help in cutting government waste and improving
services. (USA-TRUMP/TECH, moved, by David Shepardson, 580
words)
+ See also:
USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-LAWYERS (PIX), moved, by Karen Freifeld,
719 words
AMERICAS
U.S. top court hands Chevron victory in Ecuador pollution
case
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court hands a victory to
Chevron Corp by preventing Ecuadorean villagers and their
American lawyer from trying to collect on an $8.65 billion
pollution judgment issued against the oil company by a court in
Ecuador. (USA-COURT/CHEVRON (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lawrence
Hurley, 449 words)
Venezuela soldiers guard Chavez symbols in seething
heartland
SABANETA, Venezuela - In the agricultural town of Hugo
Chavez's birth, soldiers guard an immense statue of the former
Venezuelan leader while nearby opposition activists dream of
pulling it down. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/BARINAS (FEATURE, PICTURE,
TV), moved, by Andrew Cawthorne, 900 words)
EUROPE
New Boeing jet and F-35 demand lift aerospace spirits in
Paris
PARIS - The Paris Airshow opens under bright blue skies,
with a new member of Boeing's best-selling 737 range set to vie
for attention with a potentially huge order for F-35 fighter
jets and a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.
(AIRSHOW-PARIS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), expect by 1200 GMT, by Tim
Hepher and Mike Stone, 400 words)
MIDDLE EAST
U.S., Russia, Iran draw new red lines in Syria
BEIRUT - Russia, Iran and the United States are drawing new
"red lines" for each other in Syria with Moscow warning
Washington it would treat any U.S.-led coalition planes in its
area of operations as potential targets after the U.S. air force
downed a Syrian jet.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by
Tom Perry and Babak Dehghanpisheh, 950 words)
Mosul Old City battle goes house to house as Islamic State
fighters defend
MOSUL/BAGHDAD - Islamic State fighters defend their
remaining stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, moving stealthily
along narrow back alleys and slipping from house to house
through holes in walls as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces slowly
advance. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved,
by Sergei Karazy, Alkis Konstantinidis and Ahmed Rasheed, 650
words)
UAE warns Qatar sanctions could last years
DOHA/PARIS - The United Arab Emirates warns Qatar that
sanctions imposed by several of its neighbours could last for
years unless Doha accepts demands which Arab powers plan to
reveal in coming days. (GULF-QATAR/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved,
by Tom Finn and John Irish, 810 words)
+ See also:
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-SAUDI (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words
AFRICA
Four guests killed in Mali resort attack
BAMAKO - Unidentified gunmen kill four guests at a Mali
luxury resort popular with Western expatriates just outside the
capital Bamako, and one other guest is still missing,
authorities say. (MALI-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by
Idrissa Sangare, 350 words)
ASIA
Four foreign inmates break out of Bali jail using tunnel
DENPASAR, Indonesia - Indonesian police have launched a
search for four foreign inmates, who escaped from an overcrowded
prison on the resort island of Bali by crawling through a narrow
tunnel dug under the walls, authorities say.
(INDONESIA-PRISON/ESCAPE (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 325 words)