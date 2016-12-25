WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1500 GMT/10 AM ET

Editor: Mark Heinrich + 44 207 542 1028

TOP STORIES

Russian military jet crashes on way to Syria, dozens from Red Army Choir among 92 believed dead

MOSCOW - A Russian military plane carrying 92 people, including dozens of Red Army Choir singers, dancers and orchestra members, crashes into the Black Sea on its way to Syria and there are no survivors, the Defence Ministry says. (RUSSIA-AIRPLANE/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Polina Devitt and Andrew Osborn, 660 words)

Quake of magnitude 7.7 strikes in southern Chile - USGS

LONDON - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.7 and depth of 15 km (nine miles) strikes 225 km (140 miles) southwest of Puerto Montt in southern Chile, the U.S. Geological Survey says. A tsunami warning is issued for areas within 1,000 km of the quake epicentre. (CHILE-QUAKE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1530 GMT/10.30 AM ET, 250 words)

Pope Christmas message offers hope in world hit by terrorism, war

VATICAN CITY - In his Christmas message, Pope Francis offers hope for peace in a world lacerated by war and terrorism, urging people to remember migrants, refugees and those hit by economic instability. (CHRISTMAS-SEASON/POPE, PIX, TV), moved, by Philip Pullella, 450 words

Under scrutiny, Trump decides to dissolve his foundation

U.S President-elect Donald Trump says he intends to dissolve his charitable foundation, the Donald J. Trump Foundation, which has been under investigation by the New York attorney general. (USA-TRUMP/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES), moved, by Emily Stephenson and Melissa Fares, 640 words)

+ See also:

- USA-TRUMP/ISLAM (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Warren Strobel and Arshad Mohammed, 635 words)

- USA-TRUMP/COMMUNICATIONS, moved, 130 words

EUROPE

Europe on Christmas high alert after truck attack in Berlin

ROME - Security is heightened for the Christmas weekend in Italy and at the Vatican after Italian police killed the man believed to be responsible for the Berlin market truck attack, while other European cities keep forces on high alert. (GERMANY-TRUCK/ITALY-SECURITY (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Philip Pullella, 720 words)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth misses Christmas church service due to "heavy cold"

SANDRINGHAM, England - Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 90, misses a traditional Christmas church service for the first time in decades due to a heavy cold, a Buckingham Palace spokesman says. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Philip Noble, 400 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Israel, angered by anti-settlement UN vote, summons foreign ambassadors

JERUSALEM - Israel summons the ambassadors of 10 nations to Jerusalem to reprimand them and has more harsh words for the Obama administration over a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an end to settlement-building. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/UN (TV), by Jeffrey Heller, 403 words)

Iran says it sealed Boeing plane deal at half price

DUBAI - Iran says it has negotiated to pay only about half the announced price for 80 new Boeing airliners in an order the American planemaker had said is worth $16.6 billion. (IRAN-BOEING/DISCOUNT, moved, 457 words)

Iraqis celebrate first Christmas near Mosul after Islamic State pushed out

BARTELLA, Iraq - Several hundred Iraqi Christians flock to a northern town recently retaken from Islamic State to celebrate Christmas for the first time since 2013, their joy tainted with sadness over the desecration of their church. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-CHRISTMAS (UPDATE 1, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Maher Chmaytelli, 580 words)

AFRICA

French-Swiss aid worker kidnapped in Mali town of Gao

BAMAKO/PARIS - A French-Swiss aid worker has been kidnapped in the city of Gao in northern Mali, and French and Malian security forces are working together to rescue her, the French foreign ministry says. (MALI-SECURITY (UPDATE 2), moved, 317 words)

Al Shabaab militants kill prosecutor in Somalia's Puntland

BOSASSO, Somalia - Al Shabaab Islamist militants shoot dead a military prosecutor in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region, witnesses and officials say, the type of targeted killing al Qaeda-allied gunmen frequently commit throughout the country. (SOMALIA-ATTACKS/, moved, by Abdiqani Hassan and Feisal Omar, 282 words)

Congo militia kills 13 civilians in apparent revenge attack

KINSHASA - An ethnic Nande militia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo kills at least 13 Hutu civilians with guns and machetes in an apparent revenge attack for the deaths of Nande civilians last week, a local activist says (CONGO-POLITICS/KILLINGs, moved, 306 words)

ASIA

Anger in Afghanistan at female pilot's U.S. asylum bid

KABUL - Afghans react with anger to news that the first female fixed-wing pilot in the country's air force is requesting asylum in the United States after completing an 18-month training course. (AFGHANISTAN-PILOT/, moved, 395 words)

Indonesian police kill 2 militants in raid on Java house

JAKARTA - Indonesian police kill two suspected Islamist militants in a house in West Java, a police spokesman says, marking the latest in a series of raids aimed at preventing planned attacks in the Muslim-majority nation. (INDONESIA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 250 words)

S.Korea prosecutor says it will raid presidential office - Yonhap

SEOUL - South Korea's special prosecutor investigating a corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye says it has no choice but to raid the presidential offices, Yonhap News reports. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 255 words)