TOP STORIES

Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door - media

BERLIN - Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media say. (GERMANY-TRUCK/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), expect by 1600/11 AM, by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber, 600 words)

Berlin attack suspect emerged from jail with "totally different mentality"

OUESLATIA, Tunisia/BERLIN/ROME - In his impoverished Tunisian hometown, Anis Amri drank alcohol, dabbled in drugs and never prayed. Then after joining the wave of migrants crossing the Mediterranean, he ended up in an Italian jail, only to emerge an utterly changed man. (GERMANY-TRUCK/SUSPECT, expect by 1700/12 ET, by Mohamed Argouby, Joseph Nasr and Steve Scherer, 1,050 words)

U.N. envoy says Idlib could become the next Aleppo

GENEVA/AMMAN - Senior United Nations official warns thousands of people evacuated from rebel-held areas of Aleppo after a crushing government offensive could suffer the same fate in their new place of refuge outside the city. (MIDEAST-CRISIS-SYRIA/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay and Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 950 words)

Trump, Netanyahu urge Obama to veto U.N. resolution on halting settlements

JERUSALEM/UNITED NATIONS - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urge the Obama administration to veto a U.N. Security Council draft resolution calling for an immediate halt to settlement building on occupied land that Palestinians want for a state. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/UN (UPDATE 3), expect by 1800/1 PM, by Jeffrey Heller and Michelle Nichols, 600 words)

Congo forces arrest dozens after deadly anti-Kabila protests

KINSHASA - Congo authorities sweep through southeastern mining hub of Lubumbashi making dozens of arrests, local activists say, after at least 34 people died in protests against President Joseph Kabila. (CONGO-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Aaron Ross and Tim Cocks, 541 words)

EUROPE

Russia lays to rest murdered Turkey envoy with full honours

MOSCOW - Russia stages a sombre memorial ceremony for Andrei Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey gunned down in Ankara by a man shouting "Allahu Akbar" and "Don't forget Aleppo". (TURKEY-RUSSIA/DIPLOMAT-MEMORIAL (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Peter Hobson, 400 words)

- TURKEY-RUSSIA/DIPLOMAT-POLICE, moved, by Ece Toksabay, 435 words

Poland's Kaczynski calls EU democracy inquiry "an absolute comedy"

WARSAW - The head of Poland's ruling party mocks an EU inquiry into the state of Polish democracy as "an absolute comedy" and brushes off accusations his country is veering into authoritarianism. (POLAND-POLITICS/KACZYNSKI-DEMOCRACY (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Pawel Sobczak and Justyna Pawlak, 735 words)

Faces of 2017: Ten to watch for Europe

BRUSSELS - The European Union enters 2017 under siege from without and within, facing challenges to the east, west and south and experiencing a surge by anti-EU nationalists across the continent itself. (EUROPE-2017/FACES (GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 960 words)

Lithuania says it found Russian spyware on govt computers

VILNIUS - Baltic state of Lithuania, on frontline of growing tensions between the West and Russia, says the Kremlin is responsible for cyber attacks that have hit government computers over the last two years. (LITHUANIA-CYBER/ (PIX, INTERVIEW), by Andrius Sytas, 526 words)

MIDDLE EAST

France to convene Middle East peace conference on Jan. 15

PARIS - France says it will convene some 70 countries on Jan. 15 for a Middle East peace conference in Paris, and will invite the Israeli and Palestinian leaders to meet separately at its conclusion. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

PARIS - Airbus signs a firm contract for the sale of 100 aircraft to Iran Air, as Tehran and Western companies race to re-open trade almost a year after sanctions against Iran were lifted. (IRAN-AIRCRAFT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher, 366 words)

ASIA

South Korean court holds first hearing on Park's impeachment case

SEOUL - South Korea's Constitutional Court begins its deliberations on a parliamentary impeachment vote against President Park Geun-hye, who could become the first elected South Korean leader to be thrown out of office. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), by Joyce Lee, 359 words)