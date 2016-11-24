WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1500 GMT/10 AM ET

Editor: Jeremy Gaunt + 44 207 542 1028

TOP STORIES

Suicide truck bomb kills more than 80 in Iraq, most of them Iranian pilgrims

BAGHDAD - A suicide truck bomb kills more than 80 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad, police and medical sources say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-BLAST (UPDATE 1), moved, 181 words)

WTO chief says no indication that Trump wants to take U.S. out of group

GENEVA - World Trade Organization chief Roberto Azevedo says he has no indictation that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wanted to withdraw the United States from the global trading body. (USA-TRUMP/WTO (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Tom Miles, 419 words)

Colombia, FARC to sign peace in sober ceremony amid opposition

BOGOTA - Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos and Marxist FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono are to sign a new, revised peace accord in a much more sober ceremony than the first deal which was rejected last month by millions at a plebiscite. (COLOMBIA-PEACE/ (TV, PIX) moved, by Helen Murphy, 400 words)

Turkey to retaliate after suspected Syrian air strike kills soldiers

ANKARA - Turkey says it will retaliate after three of its soldiers were killed in what the military said was a suspected Syrian air strike, the first such deaths at the hands of Syrian government forces since Ankara launched a cross-border incursion in August. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-TURKEY (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay, 486 words)

Kurds, Shi'ite fighters to coordinate after sealing off Mosul

ERBIL/BAGHDAD - Iraqi Kurdish and Shi'ite forces agree to coordinate movements after cutting off Mosul from the rest of the territory held by Islamic State in western Iraq and Syria in support of a U.S-backed offensive to capture the city, U.S. and Iraqi officials says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (WRAPUP 1, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Isabel Coles and Saif Hameed, 620 words)

Aleppo rebels agree aid plan, Russia, Syria yet to approve - UN

GENEVA - Syrian rebels in besieged east Aleppo agree to a U.N. plan for aid delivery and medical evacuations, but the United Nations is awaiting a green light from Russia and the Syrian government, humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-ALEPPO-UN (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 429 words)

EUROPE

EU's Schulz steps down, fuelling German, EU reshuffles

BRUSSELS - European Parliament President Martin Schulz is returning to German politics, raising the prospect he may challenge Angela Merkel as chancellor and prompting speculation of a reshuffle in European Union institutions. (EU-GERMANY/SCHULZ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop, 640 words)

Ukraine's Poroshenko to hear some praise, calls to do more at summit with EU

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will praise Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko for his reform efforts but behind the scenes the EU is losing patience over Kiev's slow fight against corruption and the intractable conflict in the country's east. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU, moved, by Gabriela Baczynska, 535 words)

Greek public sector workers strike against EU/IMF reforms

ATHENS - Greek public-sector workers go on strike to protest labour and pension reforms and state asset sales which the left-led government agreed with the country's official creditors in exchange for bailout loans. (EUROZONE-GREECE/STRIKE (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, 320 words)

Lufthansa pilots' strike hits bookings as more planes grounded

FRANKFURT - A walkout by Lufthansa pilots in a long-running pay dispute leads to more flight cancellations and hits bookings at one of Europe's biggest airlines. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Peter Maushagen, 446 words)

UK wartime codebreaking centre becomes cyber education college

BLETCHLEY, England - It was once the home of Britain's codebreakers during World War Two. Now more than 70 years later, Bletchley Park is preparing to host the UK's first national college of cyber education, with a first intake of students starting in September 2018. (BRITAIN-CYBER/SCHOOL (TV, PICTURE), moved, by Alex Fraser, 440 words)

UNITED STATES

New York using sand-filled trucks to protect Thanksgiving parade

NEW YORK - New York police will use sand-filled trucks, radiation detectors, bomb-sniffing dogs and heavily armed officers on Thursday to defend the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which Islamic State has encouraged its followers to attack. (USA-THANKSGIVING/PARADE (PICTURE), moved, by Daniel Trotta, 390 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Wildfires tear across Israel; police chief suspects "political" arson

HAIFA - Tens of thousands of residents are ordered to leave Israel's third largest city as wildfires tear across central and northern Israel, and the country's chief of police says politically motivated arson was behind some of the blazes. (ISRAEL-FIRES/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moving by 1600 GMT, by Rami Amichai, 670 words)

Blast kills two at governor's office in southern Turkish city

ISTANBUL - An explosion kills two people and wounds more than 30 outside the governor's office in the southern Turkish city of Adana, weeks after the United States warned of attacks by what it called extremist groups. (TURKEY-BLAST/ (UPDATE 5, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Daren Butler, 550 words)

GLOBAL ECONOMY

OECD calls for more public spending on growth-friendly policies

PARIS - Governments need to get over the fixation with debt levels and ramp up spending on growth-friendly policies while cutting tax burdens where possible, the OECD says. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/OECD (moved), by Leigh Thomas, 400 words)

German growth halves on weak trade, uncertainty clouds euro zone outlook

BERLIN - Growth in leading euro zone economies slows over the summer months and an expected German-led rebound at the end of the year may prove too short-lived for the European Central Bank to unwind its monetary stimulus. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), by Michael Nienaber, 816 words)

ECB sees rising risks to euro zone financial stability, watching for Italian vote fallout

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank sees rising risks to euro zone financial stability and is watching for any fallout from Italy's constitutional referendum next month, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ECB (UPDATE 2), moved, by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi, 587 words)

WIDER IMAGE

With rap and poetry, Cape Town tries to bridge racial divides

CAPE TOWN - A city surrounded by ocean and divided in two by the naked rock of Table Mountain, Cape Town's incredible natural beauty belies a past of hundreds of years of slavery and racial oppression. (SAFRICA-RACE/ (PICTURE), moved, by Joe Penney, 565 words)

ASIA

At least 67 killed in China power plant mishap

BEIJING - Rescuers in China are battling to free a worker trapped after the collapse of a platform under construction at a power plant kills at least 67 people, state media says. (CHINA-COLLAPSE/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moved, 290 words)

U.S., China agree on new N.Korea UN sanctions, Russia has issues -diplomats

UNITED NATIONS - The United States and China have agreed on new U.N. sanctions to impose on North Korea over the nuclear test it conducted in September, but Russia is delaying action on a draft resolution, a senior Security Council diplomat says. (NORTHKOREA-NUCLEAR/UN (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Michelle Nichols, 380 words)

Indonesia braces for new protests as police leaflet capital

JAKARTA - Indonesia's president has called for calm in the country's "heated" political situation as helicopters dropped police leaflets over Jakarta, warning residents of the risk of harsh penalties if new rallies led by Islamists turn violent. (INDONESIA-POLITICS/ (TV, PICTURE), moved, by Kanupriya Kapoor and Hidayat Setiaji, 430 words)

Taiwan lists the times it says China blocked its diplomatic space

TAIPEI - Taiwan is updating its foreign ministry website listing the times it says China tried to block its international space, a move endorsed by the island's independence-leaning ruling party. (TAIWAN-CHINA/, moved, by J.R. Wu, 355 words)