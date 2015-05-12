WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET

Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322

Greek PM says time for action from lenders, IMF payment scrapes by

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras calls on lenders to break impasse in cash-for-reform talks after Athens has to resort to temporary expedient to make crucial payment to the IMF. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX), moved, by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas, 747 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-GREECE/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 3, PIX, UPDATE 2), moved, by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos, 632 words

Fresh earthquake kills scores in Nepal and India

CHAUTALA, Nepal - Second powerful earthquake in less than three weeks spreads panic in Nepal, bringing down buildings weakened by first disaster and killing at least 65 people, including 17 in neighboring India. (QUAKE-NEPAL/ (WRAPUP 7, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Krista Mahr and Ross Adkin, 947 words)

+ See also:

- QUAKE-NEPAL/TERROR (PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Krista Mahr and Ross Adkin, 478 words

Britain could hold EU vote earlier than end of 2017

LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron will conduct early referendum on membership of European Union if he can first reach deal that satisfies his demands for major changes in Britain’s relationship with bloc, his spokesman says. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/EUROPE (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by William James and Kylie MacLellan, 549 words)

Kerry has ‘frank’ talks with Putin about Ukraine, Syria

SOCHI, Russia - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says he has “frank” talks about Ukraine, Syria and Iran with Russian President Vladimir Putin and says it is important to keep in contact. (RUSSIA-USA/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Arshad Mohammed and Denis Dyomkin, 600 words)

Camp David summit to show Obama Gulf’s generational shift

RIYADH/DUBAI - New generation of Gulf Arab leaders meeting President Obama appear more assertive than their fathers, want range of alliances instead of dependence on Washington, and may be readier to say ‘no’ to their main ally. (GULF-USA/GENERATIONS (PIX), moved, by Angus McDowall and William Maclean, 976 words)

Fast-track trade bill faces key test in U.S. Congress

WASHINGTON - Pacific trade agreement faces its first test in U.S. Senate in knife-edge vote that may hold key to President Obama’s diplomatic pivot to Asia. (USA-TRADE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan, 500 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. small business confidence offers upbeat economic signal

WASHINGTON - U.S. small business confidence increases with owners in energy field surprisingly bullish about capital expenditure and hiring plans, further supporting views that economic growth is rebounding. (USA-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Lucia Mutikani, 400 words)

Three men facing Brooklyn terrorism trial plead guilty

NEW YORK - Former British citizen and two Swedish citizens plead guilty to conspiracy rather than face trial on U.S. charges that they provided material support to the Islamic militant group al Shabaab in Somalia. (USA-CRIME/ALSHABAAB (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Nate Raymond, 400 words)

U.S. media CEOs are top paid even in year when stock prices lagged

BOSTON - Investors in some top U.S. media companies have rough ride as their shares lag rest of market. You just wouldn’t know it if you look at bank accounts of their top executives. (CEO-COMPENSATION/MEDIA (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC), moved, by Ross Kerber, 1,253 words)

AMERICAS

Brazil dengue outbreak exposes tough challenge for Rousseff

SAO PAULO - Epidemic of dengue fever fans public anger over what Brazilians say is President Dilma Rousseff’s biggest challenge - sad state of national healthcare system. (BRAZIL-DENGUE/ (PIX), moving shortly, by Brian Winter, 800 words)

Cuba’s Castro concerned over ‘illegal’ activity at U.S. mission

HAVANA - Cuban President Raul Castro says dissidents receive “illegal” training at the U.S. diplomatic mission in Havana, issue he raised with President Obama in talks on restoring diplomatic ties. (CUBA-USA/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Daniel Trotta, 397 words)

EUROPE

Many would-be migrants to EU die unrecorded, study finds

AMSTERDAM - Almost all migrants who died seeking better life in Europe over past quarter century vanished without trace, according to research issued by Dutch university. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ (UPDATE 2, GRAPHICS), moved, by Thomas Escritt, 408 words)

Turkish deputy PM questions govt record on justice ahead of election

ISTANBUL - Top figure in Turkey’s AK Party says trust in judiciary erodes during its time in office, comments likely to anger President Tayyip Erdogan and pointing to unease in ruling party ahead of parliamentary election. (TURKEY-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Daren Butler, 454 words)

Ukraine reproaches creditors after plan that rejects debt writedown

KIEV/LONDON - Ukraine and its bondholders are at loggerheads over debt restructuring plans after creditor group repeats objections to any writedown on principal owed while Kiev reproaches it for being unwilling to negotiate in good faith. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/CREDITORS (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Alessandra Prentice and Karin Strohecker, 500 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iranian warships will escort Yemen-bound cargo ship -IRNA

DUBAI - Iranian warships will accompany cargo ship bound for Yemeni port of Hodaida, which is held by Iran-allied Houthi fighters, naval commander is quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA. (YEMEN-SECURITY/IRAN-SHIP (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 400 words)

ASIA

Blogger hacked to death in Bangladesh, third this year

DHAKA - Blogger is hacked to death by machete-wielding attackers in Bangladesh, third killing of critic of religious extremism in Muslim-majority nation in three months. (BANGLADESH-BLOGGER/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ruma Paul, 397 words)

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art house to ‘Mad Max’ - Cannes festival has it all

CANNES, France - Film festival is about to start in Cannes with mix of star power, art house cinema, Hollywood blockbusters and everything in between, though its director would be happier if “selfie” was never invented. (FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/ (PREVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, by Michael Roddy and Julien Pretot, 508 words)

Legal battle will not stop slimmed-down TV plans for cord cutters

LOS ANGELES - Cable and satellite television companies fighting to retain customers in face of online competition say high-profile legal battle will not stop them from experimenting with ways to attract younger viewers. (TELEVISION-SKINNY/, moved, by Lisa Richwine, 555 words)