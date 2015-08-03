WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET

Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322

TOP STORIES

U.S. factories muddle along; consumer spending cools

WASHINGTON - U.S. factory activity slips and consumer spending advances at its slowest pace in four months, pointing to some loss of momentum in economy. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, by Lucia Mutikani, 700 words)

Republicans begin pivotal debate week with New Hampshire forum

WASHINGTON - Republican presidential candidates, with exception of Donald Trump, will test their messages in New Hampshire in pivotal week on 2016 campaign trail that will be dominated by their first head-to-head debate Thursday. (USA-ELECTION/REPUBLICANS (UPDATE 2, PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Steve Holland, 400 words)

Greek stocks plunge, banks hammered, after 5-week crisis shut down

ATHENS - Greece’s stock market closes with heavy losses after five-week shutdown brought on by fears that country was about to be dumped from euro zone. (EUROZONE-GREECE/STOCKMARKET (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou, 728 words)

Obama to unveil tougher U.S. climate change plan

WASHINGTON - President Obama unveils final version of his plan to tackle greenhouse gases from coal-fired power plants, kicking off what is expected to be a tumultuous legal battle between federal environmental regulators and coal industry supporters. (USA-CLIMATECHANGE/CLEANPOWERPLAN (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Valerie Volcovici, 400 words)

UNITED STATES

Americans’ taste for cold brew transforms summertime coffee market

NEW YORK - For U.S. coffee shops, business usually cools down as weather heats up. But as latest craze, cold brew coffee, moves from hipster infatuation to mainstream staple, that traditional seasonal pattern unravels. (USA-COFFEE/SUMMER (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHICS, TV), moved, by Luc Cohen, 850 words)

Planned Parenthood fight hits U.S. Congress, wider impact unclear

WASHINGTON - Women’s health group Planned Parenthood, under attack by anti-abortionists posting hidden-camera videos online, is focus of partisan showdown in U.S. Senate that is likely to be inconclusive, setting up another clash in September. (USA-PLANNEDPARENTHOOD/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Richard Cowan and Alex Wilts, 600 words)

Colorado movie massacre trial jurors reach verdict on mitigating factors

DENVER - Jurors in Colorado movie massacre trial reach verdict on whether mitigating factors such as mental illness count for more than aggravating ones that could justify execution for gunman, James Holmes, judge says. (USA-SHOOTING/DENVER (UPDATE 2, PIX), moving shortly, 400 words)

Crews begin to gain ground against fierce northern California wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO - Fierce wildfire that devours drought-parched terrain in northern California with remarkable speed rages largely out of control for sixth day as evacuations are expanded and firefighters begin to gain some ground against flames. (USA-WILDFIRES/CALIFORNIA (PIX), moving shortly, 300 words)

Calif. water officials seek penalties in Santa Barbara oil spill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California water quality regulators ask Attorney General Kamala Harris to consider enforcement action against owner of oil pipeline that ruptures near Santa Barbara, spilling petroleum into coastal wetlands and Pacific Ocean. (USA-CALIFORNIA/OILSPILL, moving shortly, 340 words)

AMERICAS

Brazil police arrest Lula minister in bribery scandal

CURITIBA, Brazil - Federal police arrest former government minister Jose Dirceu, one of the more senior members of ruling Workers’ Party to be detained so far in corruption scandal engulfing state-run oil company Petrobras. (BRAZIL-PETROBRAS/DIRCEU (UPDATE 3), moved, by Sergio Spagnuolo, 489 words)

EUROPE

Ex-trader Hayes jailed for 14 years by London court for Libor rigging

LONDON - Ex-trader Tom Hayes is sentenced to 14 years in jail after being found guilty of conspiring to rig Libor benchmark interest rates following seven-year global investigation. (LIBOR-HAYES/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moving shortly, by Kirstin Ridley, 700 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Kerry hopes for better Iran conduct after deal but it ‘may not happen’

DOHA - Iran’s “behavior” may improve internationally in wake of its nuclear deal with world powers, but Washington and Gulf Arab allies who accuse it of subversion aim to be prepared if that does not happen, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA-GULF (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by David Brunnstrom and Noah Browning, 638 words)

Pro-Hadi fighters, Houthis recapture Yemen’s largest military base

ADEN - Fighters loyal to Yemen’s exiled president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, bolstered by Gulf Arab support, seize country’s largest military base from Houthi forces after heavy combat in which dozens are killed or captured, pro-Hadi commander says. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mohammed Mukhashaf, 544 words)

ASIA

In North Korean grassroots capitalism, ticks and grasshoppers skip

SEOUL - From dark alleys of Pyongyang, showpiece North Korean capital, tiny specks of torchlight shine carefully into eyes of passersby, leading to bustling and illegal street markets where traders, usually women, call out “buy, buy!” (NORTHKOREA-CHANGE/GRASSHOPPERS (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/ 5 PM ET, by James Pearson, 460 words)

SPORT

Some extreme doping test results show athletes’ health at risk - expert

KUALA LUMPUR/SYDNEY - Some of readings from athletes’ blood tests leaked by whistleblower for report exposing suspected doping are so extreme they are “downright dangerous”, one of experts cited in report tells Reuters. (ATHLETICS-DOPING/ (WRAPUP 5, PIX, TV), moved, by Ossian Shine and Lincoln Feast, 792 words)