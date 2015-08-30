WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET

Editor: Alison Williams + 44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

Migrant boat sinks off Libyan coast, at least seven dead

TRIPOLI - Seven die when boat carrying migrants sinks off Libya’s coast, the second such fatal accident at sea within days, while European leaders struggle to find a coherent policy on refugee crisis. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/(WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Ahmed Elumami and Marton Dunai, 800 words)

+ See also:

- EUROPE-MIGRANTS/FINLAND (PIX), moved, by Anna Ercanbrack, 480 words

Pressure mounts on Malaysian leader

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad, joins anti-government protesters for a second day, calling for a “people’s power” movement to topple Prime Minister Najib Razak over a financial scandal. (MALAYSIA-PROTESTS/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Trinna Leong and Angie Teo, 800 words)

Egypt to sets date for long-awaited parliamentary vote

CAIRO - Egypt will hold a long-awaited parliamentary election in two phases starting Oct. 18-19, the election commission says, the final step of a roadmap to democracy that critics say has been tainted by a crackdown on dissent. (EGYPT-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1900 GMT/ 3 P.M. ET, 400 words)

+ See also:

- EGYPT-ALJAZEERA/BRITAIN, (UPDATE 2), moved, 200 words

EUROPE

Merkel, facing refugee influx, presses EU peers to take more

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel calls on other European Union countries to take a greater share of the refugees fleeing to the bloc, as her government struggles to cope with a record number of arrivals. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GERMANY (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Paul Carrel and Andreas Rinke, 463 words)

Britain attacks “broken” EU migration system

LONDON - Europe’s migration system is broken, British interior minister Theresa May says, blaming its borderless system for exacerbating a migrant crisis and demanding tighter European Union rules on free movement. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BRITAIN, moved, by William James, 520 words)

Dutch plan tougher asylum policy as migrants flock to Europe

AMSTERDAM - As Europe grapples with its biggest wave of refugees and migrants since World War Two, the Netherlands is about to toughen its asylum policy by cutting off food and shelter for people who fail to qualify as refugees. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS-NETHERLANDS, (PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Yoruk Bahceli, 500 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Saudi-led air strike kills 36 Yemeni civilians -residents

SANAA - An air strike by warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition, which said it targeted a bomb-making factory, killed 36 civilians working at a bottling plant in the northern Yemeni province of Hajjah, residents said. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 600 words)

Italy’s Eni makes mega gas discovery off Egyptian coast

ROME/MILAN - Italian energy group Eni says it had discovered the largest known gas field in the Mediterranean off the Egyptian coast, predicting the find could help meet Egypt’s gas needs for decades to come. (ENI-GAS/ (UPDATE 2), by Crispian Balmer and Stephen Jewkes, 430 words)

UNITED STATES

Christie says criticism of FedEx-like migrant tracking “ridiculous”

WASHINGTON - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie pushes back against “ridiculous” criticism of his new proposal to track foreign visitors the way FedEx tracks packages, saying government needs private sector expertise to tackle illegal immigration. (USA-ELECTION/CHRISTIE, moved, by David Morgan, 438 words)

U.S. hopeful Sanders gains ground on Clinton in Iowa poll

WASHINGTON - U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders narrows the gap with leading Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in a recent poll in the political bellwether state of Iowa as support for the frontrunner falls below 50 percent for the first time this year. (USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS, moving shortly, by Alina Selyukh, 415 words)

AMERICAS

Brazil’s crafty Senate boss helps keep Rousseff afloat

BRASILIA - Renan Calheiros took an Air Force jet to get hair implants and was accused of letting a lobbyist pay support to a journalist he had a child with out of wedlock. Brazil’s controversial Senate president has become the unlikely ally of President Dilma Rousseff beset by economic and corruption crises that some believe could cost her the presidency. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/CALHEIROS (PIX), moved, by Anthony Boadle, 960 words)

ASIA

Thai police hunt more suspects after Bangkok bomb arrest

BANGKOK - Police investigating Thailand bombing widen their search for more suspects after a foreigner is arrested and stacks of fake passports and bomb-making materials are found during a raid on a Bangkok apartment block. (THAILAND-BLAST/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Khettiya Jittapong and Pairat Temphairojana, 500 words)

Despite raids, Macau pawn shops still help flout currency rules

HONG KONG - Just days after authorities raided five pawn shops in the Chinese territory of Macau, many of the neon-lit stores in the world’s biggest gambling hub are still letting punters make fake purchases to skirt rules on how much cash they can take out of China. (MACAU-PAWNSHOPS/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Farah Master, 750 words)

Tycoon to rescue as cheaper China floods Vietnam’s economy

HANOI - Soldier-turned-tycoon Nguyen Huu Duong, who fought the Americans during the Vietnam War, is a fierce patriot still fighting to protect Vietnam, amassing a war chest of tens of millions of dollars to fight for greater independence for his country’s economy and counter an invasion of a different kind: Chinese goods. (VIETNAM-CHINA/ECONOMY (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Martin Petty, 690 words)