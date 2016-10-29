WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET

Editor: James Dalgleish + 1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Clinton campaign urges FBI to detail new developments in email case

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla./GOLDEN, Colo. - Democrat Hillary Clinton's top aides lash out at FBI Director James Comey for igniting a new controversy over a long-running private email investigation less than two weeks before the presidential election, saying there was no evidence of wrongdoing and accusing him of spreading "innuendo." (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland, moved, 619 words)

Shi'ite militias launch offensive to seal off western Mosul

AL-SHURA, Iraq - Iraqi Shi'ite militias launch an offensive towards the west of Mosul, an operation that will tighten the noose around Islamic State's Iraq stronghold but has alarmed Turkey and could inflame tensions in the mainly Sunni area. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ (WRAPUP 3, TV, PIX), by Stephen Kalin and Ahmed Rasheed, moved, 1095 words)

Spain ends impasse as Rajoy wins backing to head government

MADRID - Spain ends 10 months of political gridlock when lawmakers agree to grant conservative leader Mariano Rajoy a second term as prime minister. (SPAIN-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), by Inmaculada Sanz and Sarah White, moved, 682 words)

UNITED STATES

Tribe vows to fight North Dakota pipeline through winter

Native American leaders vow to protest through the winter against a North Dakota oil pipeline they say threatens water resources and sacred lands and are weighing lawsuits over police treatment of arrested protesters. (USA-PIPELINE/ (PIX, TV), moved, 491 words)

American Airlines plane engine flung debris in rare, risky failure

Investigators scour Chicago's O'Hare International Airport after an engine caught fire on an American Airlines plane attempting to take off on Friday, as a source said a detached engine part had hit a nearby building, something the design should have prevented. (CHICAGO-AIRPLANE/ENGINE), by Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher, moved, 520 words)

AMERICAS

Venezuela crisis, Colombia peace dominate Latin American summit

CARTAGENA, Colombia - Venezuela's fast-escalating political crisis and Colombia's stuttering peace process dominated discussions at the Ibero-American Summit despite an official agenda about youth, entrepreneurship and education. (LATINAMERICA-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Julia Symmes Cobb, moved, 404 words)

EU, Canada to sign trade pact after Belgians strike key deal

BRUSSELS - Canada and the European Union will sign a landmark free trade deal on Sunday after a series of key votes in Belgian regional assemblies ended opposition that had threatened to destroy the entire agreement. (EU-CANADA/TRADE (UPDATE 4), by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 475 words)

EUROPE

Italy PM Renzi tells party to step up referendum campaign

ROME - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi tells thousands of party supporters gathered in central Rome to step up their campaign in favour of a referendum on constitutional reform that could decide his political future. (ITALY-RENZI/REFERENDUM (TV, PIX), by Gavin Jones, moved, 473 words)

Icelandic voters to choose between Pirates and establishment

REYKJAVIK - Icelanders vote in a parliamentary election with polls showing the opposition led by the anti-establishment Pirate Party could topple the ruling centre-right coalition. (ICELAND-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), expect by 2300 GMT, by Zoe Robert and Stine Jacobsen, 550 words)

Serbian police move PM to "safe" place after weapons' cache find

BELGRADE - Police say they moved Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic and his family to "a safe location" after uncovering a weapons cache including a rocket-propelled grenade launcher near his parents' home which he regularly visits. (SERBIA-PRIMEMINISTER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 455 words)

Hollande: UK must share responsibility for Calais minors

DOUE-LA-FONTAINE, France - French President Francois Hollande says he has spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to convey the message that Britain should take its share of responsibility for minors from the dismantled "Jungle" migrant camp of Calais. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/FRANCE-BRITAIN (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 410 words)

AFRICA

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack outside U.S. embassy in Nairobi

CAIRO - A follower of Islamic State was responsible for an attack last week on a Kenyan police officer outside a U.S. embassy in Nairobi, the group's Amaq news agency said. (KENYA-USA/ISLAMICSTATE (UPDATE 1), moved, 216 words)

Clashes in Central African Republic town leave 25 dead

BANGUI - Clashes between militia groups in the Central African Republic have killed 25 people including six gendarmes caught in an ambush, the U.N. peacekeeping mission to the country says. (CENTRALAFRICA-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 180 words)

Tanzanian president tells security forces to pursue wildlife poachers

DAR ES SALAAM - Tanzania's president orders security forces to go after top criminals financing organised networks behind elephant poaching, saying no one was "untouchable". (TANZANIA-WILDLIFE/), moved, 400 words)

ASIA

Pakistan minister removed over media leak that angered army

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid has been removed from office over a newspaper leak that sparked a rift between the army and the government earlier this month, the prime minister's office says. (PAKISTAN-GOVERNMENT (UPDATE 1), by Asad Hashim and Sheree Sardar, moved, 415 words)

Thousands protest in S.Korea, demand president quit over scandal

SEOUL - Thousands of South Koreans rally in Seoul demanding the resignation of President Park Geun-hye as a crisis deepens over allegations a friend exerted inappropriate influence over her and interfered in state affairs. (SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Jack Kim, moved, 500 words)

Late Thai king's funeral urn shown to public for first time

BANGKOK - Thais flock to Bangkok's glittering Grand Palace after the palace puts the funeral urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on public display for the first time. (THAILAND-KING/ (PICTURES, TV), moved, 400 words)