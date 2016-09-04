WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET

Editor: Mary Milliken + 1 213 955 6735

TOP STORIES

Syrian forces besiege rebel-held Aleppo, Turkish-backed fighters drive IS from border

BEIRUT/HANGZHOU - Syrian government forces impose seige on opposition-held eastern Aleppo in advances against insurgents, and Turkish-backed fighters drive Islamic State from all its areas along the border in two significant but separate developments in the conflict. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 3, TV, PIX), moved, by John Davison and Roberta Rampton, 994 words)

China's Xi at G20 says world economy at risk, warns against protectionism

HANGZHOU - The global economy is being threatened by rising protectionism and risks from highly leveraged financial markets, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the open of a two-day summit of leaders from G20 nations. (G20-CHINA/ (WRAPUP 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Kevin Yao and Kiyoshi Takenaka, 830 words)

+ See also:

* (G20-CHINA/BRITAIN-GOVERNANCE, moved, 294 words)

Pope proclaims "dispenser of mercy" Mother Teresa a saint

VATICAN CITY - Mother Teresa of Calcutta, known as the "saint of the gutters" during her life, is declared a saint of the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis, fast-tracked to canonisation just 19 years after her death. (POPE-MOTHERTERESA/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Isla Binnie, 700 words)

+ See also:

* (POPE-MOTHERTERESA/INDIA (PIX, TV), by Subrata Nagchoudhury and Sunil Kataria, 602 words)

* (POPE-MOTHERTERESA/SAINTMAKING (PIX, TV, REPEAT), by Philip Pullella, 703 words)

German anti-immigrant party beats Merkel's party in her home state

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats were beaten into third place by the anti-immigrant and anti-Islam Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in a north-eastern state election, TV exit polls showed. (GERMANY-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, TV), by Erik Kirschbaum and Andrea Shalal, 674 words)

* See also:

(GERMANY-ELECTION/MERKEL (moved), by Erik Kirschbaum, 602 words)

United States

Hermine lurks off U.S. East Coast, could regain hurricane strength

NEW YORK - Storm Hermine lurked off the U.S. Middle Atlantic Coast, threatening to regain hurricane strength after carving a path of destruction through the South while so far sparing the Northeast from the worst of its wind, rain and sea surge. (STORM-HERMINE/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), by Daniel Trotta and Chris Prentice, 566 words)

Clinton's classified email errors due to 'improper labeling' -Kaine

WASHINGTON - Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine defended Hillary Clinton against criticism over her handling of classified information as secretary of state, saying she was unaware of the sensitivity of some information she exchanged over email because it had been "improperly labeled." (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), by Alana Wise, 623 words)

+ See also:

* (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-MEXICO (moved), moved, 370 words)

Satellite owner says SpaceX owes it $50 million or a free flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Israel's Space Communication Ltd said it could seek $50 million or a free flight from Elon Musk's SpaceX after a Spacecom communications satellite was destroyed last week by an explosion at SpaceX's Florida launch site. (SPACEX-BLAST/SPACECOM (PIX), by Irene Klotz and Steven Scheer, 552 words)

EUROPE

UK's Brexit minister to set out more detail on plans for future EU ties

LONDON - Britain's minister in charge of exiting the European Union will set out more detail on the government's plans for Brexit in a statement to parliament on Monday, amid growing international unease over how it will pan out. (BRITAIN-EU/DAVIS (expect by 2300 GMT/ 7 PM ET), 345 words)

UK's May to review security risks of Chinese-funded nuclear deal

HANGZHOU - British Prime Minister Theresa May says she wants her security advisers to help review a delayed nuclear power investment from China, a source of diplomatic tension with Beijing. (G20-CHINA/BRITAIN-NUCLEAR (UPDATE 2), moved, by William James, 400 words)

Political? Mais oui, of course, EU insiders say of Apple case

BRUSSELS - The European Commission denies that its shock demand that Apple Inc. hand 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland is, in the pungent phrase of Apple CEO Tim Cook, "total political crap". (EU-APPLE/POLITICS (INSIGHT), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Foo Yun Chee, 800 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Saudi Arabia strives to prevent repeat of fatal crush at haj

RIYADH - A year after the deadliest haj disaster in a generation, Saudi Arabia is issuing pilgrims with electronic bracelets and using more surveillance cameras to avoid a repeat of a crush that killed hundreds and hurt already strained ties with rival Iran. (SAUDI-HAJ/, moved, by Katie Paul, 565 words)

ASIA

China wary as Hong Kong election exposes underlying strains

HONG KONG - Hong Kong votes in its first major election since pro-democracy protests in 2014 and one of its most contentious ever, with a push for independence among disaffected youth stoking tension with China's government. (HONGKONG-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Venus Wu and Tris Pan, 560 words)