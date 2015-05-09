WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET

Editor: Frances Kerry +1-202-821-7878

Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT)

TOP STORIES

Russia stages WW2 victory parade as Ukraine bristles

MOSCOW - Tanks and troops parade across Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 70th anniversahry of victory over Nazi Germany, an event boycotted by Western leaders over Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis. (WW2-ANNIVERSARY/RUSSIA (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV,), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, Jack Stubbs and Timothy Heritage, 751 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-CZECH/, moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin and Jan Lopatka, 800 words

North Korea says it has fired ballistic missile from sub

SEOUL - North Korea said it had successfully conducted an underwater test-fire of a submarine-launched ballistic missile, which, if true, would indicate progress in the secretive state’s pursuit of building missile-equipped submarines. (NORTHKOREA SUBMARINE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jack Kim, 686 words)

Egyptian court sentences Mubarak and sons to 3 years in jail

CAIRO - An Egyptian court sentences former president Hosni Mubarak and his two sons to three years in jail without parole in the retrial of a corruption case, but they may not have to serve any jail time because they spent that amount of time in prison in other cases. (EGYPT-MUBARAK/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Michael Georgy, 400 words)

Britain’s Cameron won big by selling stability over fear

LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron sealed a surprise election win by persuading Britons to choose the security of modestly rising living standards over an implausible pretender many feared could become the puppet of Scottish nationalists. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/CAMERON (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Andrew Osborn, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ELECTION/SCOTLAND (PIX), moved, by Alistair Smout and Paul Sandle, 658 words

- BRITAIN-ELECTION/PROTEST (PIX, TV), moved, 165 words

UNITED STATES

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Stirring echoes of the 9/11 attacks, Republican presidential candidates seize on the attack in Texas suburb last week for which Islamic State claimed responsibility as an example of the threat they say the Sunni militant group poses to the United States. (USA-ELECTION/REPUBLICANS-SECURITY, expect by 0000 GMT/8 p.m. ET, by Jim Oliphant, 600 words)

At Christian University, Jeb Bush seeks support from evangelicals

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Republican Jeb Bush seeks to bolster his support among evangelical Christians in remarks at a Christian university, accusing liberals of trying to undermine religious freedom. (USA-ELECTION/BUSH (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Holland, 446 words)

Tropical Storm Ana brings rough surf, rain to the Carolinas

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Emergency officials warn of dangerous rip currents and surf shops enjoy brisk sales as Tropical Storm Ana continues its slow trek toward the Carolinas, getting the Atlantic hurricane season off to an earlier-than-usual start. (WEATHER-STORM/ANA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Harriet McLeod, 399 words)

Nun, activists did not sabotage Tennessee nuclear site -appeals court

An 85-year-old nun and two Army veterans sent to prison after breaking into a U.S. defense site for storing enriched uranium for nuclear bombs did not commit sabotage and should be resentenced, an appeals court has ruled. (USA-SECURITY/NUCLEAR, moved, by Colleen Jenkins, 323 words)

EUROPE

Gunfire, explosions in Macedonia as police battle ‘armed group’

KUMANOVO - Five police officers die and dozens are wounded in a daylong gun battle in an ethnic Albanian suburb of northern Macedonia, adding the threat of armed conflict to a deep political crisis rocking the ex-Yugoslav republic. (MACEDONIA-POLICE/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Ognen Teofilovski, 499 words)

Former Turkish President Evren, symbol of military era, dies at 97

ISTANBUL - Former Turkish army chief and President Kenan Evren, leader of a 1980 coup who came to symbolise the military’s decades-long dominance over politics, has died at 97, the state-run Anadolu news agency says. (TURKEY-EVREN (UPDATE 1), moved, 302 words)

Airbus A400M military transporter crashes on test flight, killing four

SEVILLE - An Airbus A400M military transport plane crashes outside Seville, killing four test crew and prompting Britain and Germany to ground Europe’s new troop and cargo carrier. (SPAIN-CRASH/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Marcelo del Pozo, 591 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Saudi-led coalition launches wave of air strikes on Yemen

CAIRO/ADEN - The Saudi-led coalition says it has hit Yemen with 130 air strikes over the previous 24 hours, and a senior U.N. official says some attacks violated international law. (YEMEN-SECURITY/SAUDI-STRIKES (UPDATE 3), moved, 532 words)

Fifty inmates and 12 police killed in Iraq prison break - officials

BAGHDAD - Fifty inmates and 12 police die in a prison escape organised by Islamic State, Iraqi officials say, while supporters of the group acknowledge it staged the breakout but give different details. (IRAQ-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 303 words)

AMERICAS

Cuban gays show pride in march and mass symbolic wedding

HAVANA - More than 1,000 gay, lesbian and transgender Cubans marched through Havana, proudly displaying their truest selves for a day in a society where they still endure discrimination. (CUBA-GAY/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Daniel Trotta, 400 words)

Guatemala’s vice president resigns amid corruption scandal

GUATEMALA CITY - Guatemala’s vice president resigned to face an investigation over her alleged involvement in a customs corruption racket, amid a scandal that has hurt the ruling party ahead of elections. (GUATEMALA-CORRUPTION/), moved, by Sofia Menchu, 300 words)

ASIA

Australian police thwart imminent bomb attack, teen charged

PERTH - Australian police say they thwart an imminent attack after discovering explosives at a Melbourne home and arresting a 17-year-old boy, in the latest example of the threat posed by radicalised teenagers in the country. (AUSTRALIA PLOT/POLICE), moved, by Morag MacKinnon, 400 words)

Thousands evacuated in Philippines as powerful typhoon nears

MANILA - The Philippines evacuates thousands of people in the northeastern part of its main island of Luzon, less than 24 hours before a powerful typhoon is due to make landfall. (PHILIPPINES-TYPHOON/, moved, by Manuel Mogato, 250 words)

China accelerates land reclamation in disputed islands -Pentagon

WASHINGTON - China embarked upon extensive land reclamation efforts at five outposts in the disputed Spratly Islands last year, adding huge amounts of terrain to bolster its civil and military presence in an area claimed by rivals, a new Pentagon report says (USA-DEFENSE/CHINA (UPDATE 3), moved, by David Alexander, 500 words)

AFRICA

Liberia declared Ebola-free, but outbreak continues over border

MONROVIA - Liberia is declared free from Ebola by the government and the World Health Organisation after 42 days without a new case of the virus, which killed more than 4,700 people there during a year-long epidemic. (HEALTH-EBOLA/LIBERIA (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Alphonso Toweh and James Harding Giahyue, 562 words)

Burundian opposition leader to run for presidency as protests pause

BUJUMBURA - Burundi’s leading opposition figure registers to run in a presidential election against Pierre Nkurunziza, whose quest for a third term has sparked two weeks of protests. (BURUNDI-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, By Patrick Nduwimana, 359 words)