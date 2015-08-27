FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Dalian Wanda buys World Triathlon for $650 mln
August 27, 2015 / 1:56 AM / 2 years ago

China's Dalian Wanda buys World Triathlon for $650 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Chinese property and investment firm Dalian Wanda Group has bought World Triathlon Corp (WTC), the U.S. owner of the popular Ironman Triathlon franchise, for $650 million, the company said on Thursday.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Dalian Wanda had outbid potential buyers for Ironman, entering exclusive talks to finalise the deal with WTC’s owner, private equity firm Providence Equity Partners LLC.

Dalian Wanda, controlled by billionaire Wang Jianlin, is the parent company of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co , China’s biggest commercial real estate developer. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Stephen Coates)

