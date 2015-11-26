FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's World Wide Supply says unable to make debt interest payment
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 26, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

Norway's World Wide Supply says unable to make debt interest payment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner World Wide Supply will not be able to make a scheduled interest payment on its debt on Nov. 27, the shipping firm said on Thursday.

Companies serving the oil industry are suffering from weak demand as oil companies cut back on investments and exploration to preserve cash following the fall in oil prices.

World Wide Supply said in its third-quarter report that it had bond debts of $146.7 million at the end of that quarter and has previously said it was in talks with its lenders regarding possible actions.

The firm, which does not have listed shares, did not specify the size of the missed interest payment.

Four of the company’s six vessels are currently out of work, giving it an average fleet utilisation of just 32.3 percent in October, it said earlier this month.

Two of its vessels have been laid up in Norway since early September, while two have been out of work since Brazilian oil firm Petrobras terminated contracts around the same time.

The two remaining vessels are still on contract with Petrobras. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.