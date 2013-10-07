FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-World Bank cuts China, East Asia growth forecasts for 2013, 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2013 / 3:02 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-World Bank cuts China, East Asia growth forecasts for 2013, 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Monday cut
its 2013 and 2014 economic growth forecasts for developing East
Asia, citing lower-than-expected exports and investments as well
as weaker commodity prices.
    The Washington-based development bank lowered its forecasts
for China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand but raised its
outlook for the Philippines in its East Asia Pacific Economic
Update.Latest GDP growth projections:

                          2013         2014
 East Asia             6.0 (-0.5)   6.4 (-0.3)
 Developing East Asia  7.1 (-0.7)   7.2 (-0.4)
  China                7.5 (-0.8)   7.7 (-0.3)
  Indonesia            5.6 (-0.6)   5.3 (-1.2)
  Malaysia             4.3 (-0.8)   4.8 (-0.6)
  Philippines          7.0 (+0.8)   6.7 (+0.3)
  Thailand             4.0 (-1.3)   4.5 (-0.5)
  Vietnam              5.3 (+0.1)   5.4 (-0.3)
  Cambodia             7.0 (-)      7.0 (-)
  Fiji                 2.4 (+0.2)   2.1 (-0.2)
  Laos                 8.0 (+0.4)   7.7 (-)
  Mongolia             12.5 (-0.5)  10.3 (-1.2)
  Myanmar              6.8 (+0.3)   6.9 (+0.3)
  Papua New Guinea     4.5 (+0.5)   10.0 (+2.5)
  Solomon Islands      4.0 (-)      3.5 (-0.5)
  Timor Leste          10.4 (-)     10.2 (-)
 Developing East Asia  5.2 (-0.5)   5.3 (-0.7)
 excluding China                    
 ASEAN                 5.1 (-0.3)   5.1 (-0.6)
 Source: World Bank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.