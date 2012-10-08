FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-World Bank cuts East Asia growth outlook
October 8, 2012

TABLE-World Bank cuts East Asia growth outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Monday cut
its 2012 growth forecast for developing East Asia amid a
slowdown in China but said economic activity in the region will
likely pick up next year.
    The bank maintained its 2012 GDP forecasts for Indonesia and
Thailand, and raised the outlook for Malaysia and the
Philippines.
   GDP growth projections:
   (previous forecasts in parenthesis) 
                         2011        2012         2013
                        (actual)               
 East Asia                7.1      6.0 (6.3)    6.6 (7.0)
 Developing East Asia     8.3      7.2 (7.6)    7.6 (8.0)
  China                   9.3      7.7 (8.2)    8.1 (8.6)
  Indonesia               6.5      6.1 (6.1)    6.3 (6.4)
  Malaysia                5.1      4.8 (4.6)    4.6 (5.1)
  Philippines             3.7      5.0 (4.2)    5.0 (5.0)
  Thailand                0.1      4.5 (4.5)    5.0 (5.0)
  Vietnam                 5.9      5.2 (5.7)    5.7 (6.3)
  Cambodia                6.9      6.6 (6.6)    6.7 (6.7)
  Fiji                    2.0      2.2 (1.5)    2.2 (1.7)
  Laos                    8.0      8.2 (8.3)    7.5 (7.5)
  Mongolia               17.3     11.8 (17.2)  16.2 (11.8)
  Myanmar                 5.3      5.5 (na)     6.2 (na)
  Papua New Guinea        9.0      7.5 (7.0)    4.0 (5.0)
  Solomon Islands         9.0      6.0 (6.0)    4.0 (4.0)
  Timor Leste            10.6     10.0 (10.0)  10.0 (10.0)
 Developing East Asia     4.3      5.3 (na)     5.5 (na)
 excluding China                               
 
 (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John Mair)

