TABLE-World Bank cuts East Asia growth outlook

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Monday cut its 2012 growth forecast for developing East Asia amid a slowdown in China but said economic activity in the region will likely pick up next year. The bank maintained its 2012 GDP forecasts for Indonesia and Thailand, and raised the outlook for Malaysia and the Philippines. For a related story, see: GDP growth projections: (previous forecasts in parenthesis) 2011 2012 2013 (actual) East Asia 7.1 6.0 (6.3) 6.6 (7.0) Developing East Asia 8.3 7.2 (7.6) 7.6 (8.0) China 9.3 7.7 (8.2) 8.1 (8.6) Indonesia 6.5 6.1 (6.1) 6.3 (6.4) Malaysia 5.1 4.8 (4.6) 4.6 (5.1) Philippines 3.7 5.0 (4.2) 5.0 (5.0) Thailand 0.1 4.5 (4.5) 5.0 (5.0) Vietnam 5.9 5.2 (5.7) 5.7 (6.3) Cambodia 6.9 6.6 (6.6) 6.7 (6.7) Fiji 2.0 2.2 (1.5) 2.2 (1.7) Laos 8.0 8.2 (8.3) 7.5 (7.5) Mongolia 17.3 11.8 (17.2) 16.2 (11.8) Myanmar 5.3 5.5 (na) 6.2 (na) Papua New Guinea 9.0 7.5 (7.0) 4.0 (5.0) Solomon Islands 9.0 6.0 (6.0) 4.0 (4.0) Timor Leste 10.6 10.0 (10.0) 10.0 (10.0) Developing East Asia 4.3 5.3 (na) 5.5 (na) excluding China (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John Mair)