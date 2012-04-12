Mexico backs U.S. nominee Kim to head World Bank

MEXICO CITY, April 11 (Reuters) - Mexico thinks Jim Yong Kim, the U.S. nominee for the next World Bank president, is the best candidate for the job, deputy finance minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

Korean-American health expert Kim is up against Nigerian Finance Minister Okonjo-Iweala, who left a top post at the World Bank last year, and former Colombian finance minister Jose Antonio Ocampo.

“Mexico supports the candidacy of Dr. Kim,” said Rodriguez in a emailed statement, adding the Mexican government would vote for him.