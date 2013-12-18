FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-World Bank cuts Slovenia's growth forecast
December 18, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-World Bank cuts Slovenia's growth forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more detail)

WARSAW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Wednesday forecast that Slovenia’s economy would shrink by 1.0 percent next year, a sharper contraction than previously forecast.

The bank’s earlier forecast from June this year was for a contraction of 0.1 percent in Slovenia, a euro zone member which is mired in debt and struggling to avoid an international bailout.

The central and eastern Europe region as a whole will see 2.3 percent growth in gross domestic product in 2014, against the previous forecast of 2.0 percent.

Poland, the biggest regional economy, will grow 2.8 percent, up from the 2.0 percent, the bank earlier predicted.

Slovenia announced last week that its eight biggest banks need 4.8 billion euros in extra capital to fill holes in their balance sheets. It said it could scrape the sum together without becoming the latest euro zone state to need a bailout.

But the cost of the bank deleveraging will hold back economic growth, the World Bank said. It said Slovenia would be the only one of the 11 countries which joined the European Union after 2004 to stay in recession next year. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Christian Lowe)

