World Bank needs to be ready to help developing nations as rates rise, Kim says

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The head of the World Bank said on Tuesday that the global lender needs “to be ready to move” to ensure developing nations have access to capital, which is becoming more costly as interest rates rise in anticipation of less monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“We’ve already seen interest rates in some developing countries go up,” World Bank President Jim Yong Kim told reporters after a talk on the bank’s goal of reducing extreme poverty to 3 percent by 2030. “There’s a tremendous amount of concern about what could happen.”

“We just have to be ready to move and try even harder to make sure that capital is available for the kinds of infrastructure investments developing countries need,” Kim said.