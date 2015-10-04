FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Bank's Kim to ask members for capital injection -FT
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

World Bank's Kim to ask members for capital injection -FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim will ask world leaders for a capital injection as an emerging markets slowdown coinciding with new development goals leave the bank strapped for cash, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Kim will lobby members to boost capital for the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development during an annual meeting to be held in Peru this week, said the FT.

The report, which cited the bank’s needs for more resources after an agreement last month on the Sustainable Development Goals, a set of 17 goals to combat poverty, inequality and climate change, did not specify how much Kim would be asking for.

The request for capital would come on the heels of a statement last week from the International Monetary Fund that deceleration in emerging market economies will slow global growth this year.

The Washington-based World Bank said Sunday the number of people living in extreme poverty is likely to fall for the first time below 10 percent of the world’s population in 2015, partly due to recent strong economic growth rates in emerging markets. (Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.