World Bank's arm to boost investments in Indonesia to $1 bln by June 2015

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The World Bank’s finance arm said on Wednesday it is boosting its investments in Indonesian companies by around a quarter to more than $1 billion for its fiscal year ended June 2015, mainly in the infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) invested a record $804 million in Indonesia in the year ended June 2014, up 84 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Joko Widodo, who has highlighted infrastructure as a key area for development, was elected president of Southeast Asia’s largest economy on July 9 and will take office on Oct. 20.

“Our top priorities this year are to work with the private sector and the incoming government to enhance Indonesia’s infrastructure sector and capital markets, which will boost the long-term competitiveness of the country,” Vivek Pathak, IFC’s Director for East Asia and the Pacific, said in a statement.

Some of the companies that IFC had invested in include chemical manufacturer PT Panca Amara Utama and power producer PT Bajradaya Sentranusa.