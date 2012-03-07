FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry not interested in World Bank job-spokeswoman
March 7, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 6 years ago

Kerry not interested in World Bank job-spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John Kerry is not interested in being the next president of the World Bank and has not been contacted by the Obama administration about the job, a spokeswoman for Kerry said on Wednesday.

A source with knowledge of the Obama administration’s thinking said earlier on Wednesday that Kerry, a Massachusetts Democrat who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was on a short list of candidates being considered to replace Robert Zoellick at the World Bank.

“Senator Kerry hasn’t been contacted by the administration about the World Bank vacancy,” Kerry spokeswoman Jodi Seth said. “While he has great respect for the institution and its role in the world, he’s not interested in the position.”

