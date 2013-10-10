FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank urges emerging economy reforms before Fed tapering
October 10, 2013 / 1:33 PM / 4 years ago

World Bank urges emerging economy reforms before Fed tapering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Emerging market economies have a window of two or three months to make reforms now that the Federal Reserve has refrained from scaling back its bond-buying program, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said on Thursday.

“We think that now emerging market economies have maybe a two- or three-month window and the message we want to send to everybody is now is the time to make the reforms that you need to make,” Kim said at a news conference.

Kim said the mere announcement by the Fed that it might begin so-called tapering of its massive bond-buying economic stimulus program exposed weaknesses in some emerging economies and that they should now tackle fiscal policy reforms and other changes needed to improve the business investment environment.

