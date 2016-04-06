FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Bank cuts Russia growth forecasts, sees 1.9 pct GDP fall in 2016
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 6, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

World Bank cuts Russia growth forecasts, sees 1.9 pct GDP fall in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy will contract by 1.9 percent in 2016 followed by growth of 1.1 percent next year, the World Bank said on Wednesday, cutting its forecasts to factor in a weaker global oil price.

The international lender had forecast in December that Russia’s economy would contract by 0.7 percent in 2016 and grow by 1.3 percent in 2017.

Previously it had seen oil prices averaging $49 a barrel in 2016 whereas for its latest forecast it used a price of $37 a barrel.

The World Bank said in its latest Russia economic report the projected increase in poverty in Russia in 2016 would be the largest since the 1998-99 crisis, eclipsing the pain from the 2008 global financial crisis.

It added that Russia was unlikely to meet its budget deficit target of 3 percent of GDP in 2016 and that no serious structural reforms were expected before the 2018 presidential election. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.