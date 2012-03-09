U.S.' Summers warns against rush to austerity

* Summers tipped as candidate to head World Bank

* Says not everyone can cut deficits simultaneously

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. economist Lawrence Summers, tipped as a possible candidate for World Bank president, said on Friday that governments would struggle to cut deficits, particularly in Europe, if countries with big external surpluses did not boost demand.

The former White House adviser declined to comment on whether he was interested in succeeding Robert Zoellick as World Bank president when he steps down in June, saying that the question was for leaders in charge of selection to decide.

Summers told a conference in Paris that governments needed to be firmly focused on reviving still-fragile growth and warned that demand would remain limp if all nations pursued austerity at the same time.

“What is the viable theory of growth that will take place with very substantial deficit reduction on the part of many with no commitment to surplus reduction on the part of anyone else?” Summers asked.

“That question, I would suggest, looms before the European economy and because the European economy is so crucial for the global economy (that) is a crucial issue for the global economy as well,” he added.

Currently a Harvard University professor, Summers served as director of President Barack Obama’s National Economic Council until the end of 2010 and led the U.S. Treasury at the tail end of President Bill Clinton’s presidency.

A person familiar with the Obama administration’s thinking said this week that Summers was on a shortlist of possible U.S. candidates to head the World Bank along with diplomat Susan Rice, PepsiCo Inc CEO Indra Nooyi and U.S. Senator John Kerry.

The United States traditionally names the president of the World Bank while the International Monetary Fund is led by a European, although emerging countries are increasingly pushing for candidates from elsewhere to lead the institutions.

Summers said that while demand would suffer if all countries tried cutting their deficits at the same time, it would also slump if all countries simultaneously tried to become export-driven economies like Germany.

“Of course Germany can succeed by becoming very competitive in exporting disproportionately but it can’t really expect everyone to succeed in that way,” he said.