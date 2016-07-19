FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
World Bank cuts Vietnam 2016 growth forecast to 6.0 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

World Bank cuts Vietnam 2016 growth forecast to 6.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 19 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Tuesday cut its 2016 growth forecast for Vietnam's economy to 6.0 percent from 6.2 percent seen earlier, citing the impact of severe drought on its agriculture sector and slower industrial expansion.

Annual inflation is expected to pick up to an estimated 4.0 percent, from 3.5 percent seen earlier, it said in a report, attributing that to increased domestic demand and government adjustments in prices of services such as healthcare and schools.

It expects annual inflation to accelerate to 4.5 percent in 2017, from 3.8 percent previously forecast. (Reporting by My Pham; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.