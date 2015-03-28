FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Dufry buys Italy's World Duty Free in 3.5 bln euro deal
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 28, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss Dufry buys Italy's World Duty Free in 3.5 bln euro deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Dufry has agreed to buy a majority stake in Italy’s World Duty Free in a deal that creates the world’s biggest duty free retailer and values the Italian group at around 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion).

The holding company controlling World Duty Free, which is owned by the Benetton family, said on Saturday it was selling its 50.1 percent stake in the group to Dufry for 10.25 euros per share. It said proceeds from the sale would total 1.3 billion euros.

World Duty Free has debts of around 900 million euros.

It said Dufry would launch a capital increase to partly finance the purchase and would launch a takeover bid - which is mandatory under Italian law - on all remaining World Duty Free shares.

$1 = 0.9185 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Paola Arosio; editing by Francesca Landini

