#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 24, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

World Duty Free received expressions of interest but no offer - Benetton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - World Duty Free has been approached by several parties interested in a stake in the Italian airport retailer but it has not received any offers, Gilberto Benetton, a shareholder in the company, said on Tuesday.

Benetton was responding to questions about a possible offer after Korea’s Money Today reported earlier that Lotte Shopping had submitted a proposal to WDF’s board of directors over the weekend to buy a controlling stake in the group, citing an unidentified high-ranking Lotte official.

Benetton said WDF was open to all options regarding a stake sale, but stressed that if anything happens, “it won’t be in the short term”.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Agnieszka Flak

