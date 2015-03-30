FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Switzerland's Dufry to raise 3.6 bln euros via rights issue, debt to fund WDF bid
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 30, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Switzerland's Dufry to raise 3.6 bln euros via rights issue, debt to fund WDF bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story to additional clients with new story name, text unchanged)

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Dufry plans to raise around 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) through a mixture of debt and equity financing for its planned takeover of Italy’s World Duty Free, Dufry said on Monday.

The company expects to raise at least 2.1 billion euros through a rights issue, and up to 1.5 billion euros via long-term debt instruments.

On Saturday, Dufry said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in World Duty Free in a deal which values the Italian firm at 3.6 billion euros, making the combined group the world’s biggest travel retailer.

$1 = 0.9206 euros Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
