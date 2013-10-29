World Federation of Exchanges moving HQ to London from Paris

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The World Federation of Exchanges, the trade association for the operators of regulated financial exchanges, said on Tuesday it will move its headquarters to London from Paris by year-end to help it better engage with the global financial community.

The WFE includes members from 62 exchanges, and delegates of the organization approved the relocation to London at a meeting in Mexico City.

“London is a world class financial center,” Andreas Preuss, Chairman of the WFE Board of Directors, told the group’s members at the opening of the meeting.

He said the move would bring the WFE closer to many of its important customers and stake holders, including institutional investors and brokers.

London would also give the WFE better access to the major financial media, and many WFE members already have offices and/or operations in London, said Preuss, who is also deputy CEO of Deutsche Boerse AG.

Chairmen and chief executives from more than 50 of the world’s leading equities, options and futures exchanges gathered for the WFE meeting, which ends on Wednesday.