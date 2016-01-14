FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Alexander Filshie joins World First as CFO
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Alexander Filshie joins World First as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange company World First UK Ltd appointed Alexander Filshie to the newly created role of chief financial officer.

Filshie will lead and develop the company’s global finance function, it said.

He was most recently the group chief financial officer of CLS Group, the operator of the world’s largest multicurrency cash settlement service.

Filshie’s previous employers include Standard Chartered Plc , Barclays Plc and American Express Inc . (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
