France's Worldline sets IPO price at bottom of range

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - French electronic payment and transaction services provider Worldline set a price for its initial public offering at the bottom of its previously indicated price range, giving it a market value of around 2.16 billion euros ($2.94 billion).

The company said it would raise about 575 million euros through the IPO, or up to 661 million if it fully exercises an overallotment option, based on the price of 16.4 euros.

Parent Atos is selling shares worth around 320 million euros as part of the stock market listing, or up to as much as 406 million, in which case Atos would retain a 69.42 percent stake in Wordline.

The shares are due to start trading on Friday. The price range had been set at between 16.4 and 20 euros. ($1 = 0.7335 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michel Rose)