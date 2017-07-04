July 4 Worldpay Group Plc said on
Tuesday it had received preliminary approaches from Vantiv Inc
and JPMorgan Chase Bank in relation to the
potential acquisition of the British payment processor.
Worldpay's shares rose sharply on Tuesday morning ahead of
the announcement, with traders citing rumours the company may be
a bid target.
At 0843 GMT the shares were trading at 365 pence, having
briefly hit an all time high of 402 pence.
Payment processors are becoming a popular deal target with
card companies, banks and technology firms all competing in the
sector.
Danish card payment services company Nets A/S said
over the weekend that it had also been approached by potential
buyers.
