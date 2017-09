Nov 18 (Reuters) - Payments processing company Worldpay Group Plc added Deanna Oppenheimer to its board as an independent non-executive director.

Oppenheimer, who will join Worldpay’s board on Jan. 1, is non-executive director at Tesco Plc and senior adviser to Bain & Co. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)