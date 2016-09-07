FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Worldpay investors raise $1.32 bln through share placement
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2016 / 7:06 AM / a year ago

Worldpay investors raise $1.32 bln through share placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Payment processor Worldpay Group Plc's largest investors have raised about 987 million pounds ($1.32 billion) through an accelerated share placement, underwriter BofA Merrill Lynch said.

A company jointly owned by funds managed by Advent International Corp and Bain Capital LLC, sold 350 million ordinary shares for 282 pence each, representing a discount of 4.2 percent on Worldpay's Tuesday close.

Shares in Worldpay were down 3.5 percent at 284 pence at 0701 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

The two funds will jointly own a 10.7 percent stake in Worldpay, which had the biggest flotation on the London Stock Exchange last year.

The investors had a 28.22 percent stake in Worldpay as of April 11, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Besides BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley served as underwriters for the offering.

$1 = 0.7455 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.