a year ago
UK's Worldpay H1 profit beats estimates
August 9, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

UK's Worldpay H1 profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - British payments processor Worldpay Group Plc's first-half underlying earnings beat analyst estimates, driven by strong growth across all its businesses and tightened costs at its UK unit.

The company, which had the biggest flotation on the London Stock Exchange last year, said underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 19 percent to 217.9 million pounds ($282.9 million) for the six months ended June 30.

Analysts had expected underlying earnings of 208.8 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7700 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
