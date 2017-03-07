FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Worldpay full-year profit beats estimate on e-commerce boost
March 7, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 5 months ago

UK's Worldpay full-year profit beats estimate on e-commerce boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - British payment processor Worldpay Group Plc reported better-than-expected full-year underlying earnings, helped by strong performance in e-commerce payments.

Worldpay, which provides platforms to allow merchants to accept payments by cards and other methods, said underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 15.1 percent to 467.6 million pounds ($571.73 million) for the year ended Dec. 31.

Analysts were expecting underlying earnings of 374.64 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 0.8179 pounds Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

