FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Worldpay Group reports 2015 net profit of 19 mln pounds
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 8, 2016 / 7:47 AM / a year ago

Worldpay Group reports 2015 net profit of 19 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - British payments processor Worldpay reported a net profit of 19 million pounds ($27.1 million) for 2015 in its first financial results since listing on the London Stock Exchange in October.

The company, which was the biggest flotation on the exchange last year, said in a filing that its underlying profit rose 34 percent in 2015 from a year earlier to 167 million pounds.

Private equity companies Advent International and Bain Capital bought Worldpay from Royal Bank of Scotland in 2010 for about 2 billion pounds.

The business provides platforms to allow merchants to accept payments by cards and other methods.

$1 = 0.7012 pounds Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.