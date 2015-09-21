FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Ingenico says ended takeover talks with Worldpay
September 21, 2015

France's Ingenico says ended takeover talks with Worldpay

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - French payments processing firm Ingenico said on Monday it had abandoned discussions to take over British rival Worldpay Group Ltd, just days after the target said it would go ahead with a listing of its shares instead.

Worldpay IPO-WORLD.L said on Friday it planned to raise about 890 million pounds ($1.4 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO).

A person familiar with the matter had previously said France-based Ingenico had offered as much as 6.6 billion pounds including debt.

“Ingenico Group indicates that the discussions which had been initiated with a view to potentially acquire Worldpay could not be completed and have been brought to an end,” the French company said in a statement. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Andrew Callus)

