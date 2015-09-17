FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ingenico has financing lined up for Worldpay bid - source
September 17, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Ingenico has financing lined up for Worldpay bid - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Ingenico has all the financing in place to back a bid for Worldpay IPO-WORLD.L, the British payments processing company which is being sold by Advent International and Bain Capital, a source close to the deal said.

The French payments company would sell Worldpay’s U.S. business if it succeeds in buying the company, the source said.

The source added that Ingenico has support of its key shareholders as it sees 150 million euros of annual synergies.

Reuters earlier reported that Ingenico had offered to buy Worldpay for as much as 6.6 billion pounds ($10.24 billion).

A decision on whether to sell or list Worldpay will be taken on Friday in the light of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary meeting on Thursday. ($1 = 0.6446 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater, writing by Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Freya Berry)

