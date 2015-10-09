FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Payments processor Worldpay's owners narrow listing price range
October 9, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Payments processor Worldpay's owners narrow listing price range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Worldpay’s private equity owners, Advent International and Bain Capital, narrowed the price range set for the London listing of the payments processor, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The owners have trimmed 10 pence off the higher and lower end of the price range to 235 pence-250 pence, the source said, confirming news that was first reported by the Financial Times. (on.ft.com/1G216n1)

Advent and Bain declined to comment. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru and Freya Berry in London; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
