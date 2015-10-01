FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK payments firm Worldpay opens books for jumbo UK listing - bookrunner
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 1, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

UK payments firm Worldpay opens books for jumbo UK listing - bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Books have opened for the London stock market flotation of UK payments processing firm Worldpay, with the company seeking a market capitalisation of up to 5.2 billion pounds ($7.87 billion), a bookrunner said on Thursday.

The company, owned by private equity firms Advent and Bain, said in September that it would seek to raise net proceeds of around 890 million pounds to pay down debt, which currently totals around 2 billion pounds.

Worldpay previously turned down a bid from French payments company Ingenico for as much as 6.6 billion pounds, a personal familiar with the situation previously told Reuters. It is now seeking a market capitalisation of 4.5-5.2 billion pounds, the bookrunner said.

$1 = 0.6606 pounds Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Emiliano Mellino

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.