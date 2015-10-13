FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2015

Worldpay's UK stock market listing values business at $7.4 billion

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British payments processor Worldpay Group Ltd has priced its listing on the London Stock Exchange at 240 pence per share, valuing the business at 4.8 billion pounds ($7.4 billion).

Reuters reported last week that Worldpay’s private-equity owners Advent International and Bain Capital had narrowed the price range for the initial public offering to between 235 pence and 250 pence from 225 pence to 260 pence. ($1 = 0.6521 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Louise Heavens)

