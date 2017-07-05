July 5 Worldpay Group Plc, Britain's
largest payment processor said it had agreed to terms of a
potential merger with U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv
Inc in a deal worth 7.7 billion pounds ($9.95 billion),
excluding debt.
Worldpay's shareholders will receive 55 pence in cash per
share and 0.0672 new Vantiv shares. Worldpay shareholders will
also get a cash dividend of 5 pence per Worldpay Share.
That makes the total value for Worldpay shareholders 385
pence per share, a premium of 18.9 percent to the firm's stock
close on Monday, the day before Worldpay said it had received
rival bid approaches from Vantiv and JPMorgan Chase Bank
.
($1 = 0.7740 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Rachel Armstrong)