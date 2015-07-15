Worldpay says Rake will become chairman in September

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British payments processing firm Worldpay said Michael Rake, currently chairman of BT Group and deputy chairman of Barclays, will become its new chairman on September 1.

The appointment signals that Worldpay, which is owned by Advent International and Bain Capital, is likely to list on the London stock market, possibly later this year, sources said earlier on Wednesday.

Rake will replace John Allan as Worldpay’s chairman. Allan said in May he intended to step down as chairman this year and will remain on its board. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)