Retailmenot files for IPO of up to $230 mln

June 17 (Reuters) - Online coupon company Retailmenot Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial public offering of common stock of up to $230 million.

Retailmenot, which connects consumers and retailers, offers digital coupons from over 60,000 retailers and brands.

The company, which listed Google Inc, Yahoo Inc and Facebook Inc as rivals, said its revenue rose nearly eight fold to $144.7 million between 2010 and 2012.

Texas-based Retailmenot seeks to tap the rising demand for consumer e-commerce market, which is projected to grow at 18.1 percent between 2012 and 2017, according to data from research firm IDC.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are acting as lead underwriters, the company said in its filing.

Retailmenot plans to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SALE”. ()

Separately, oil storage company World Point Terminals LP also filed to raise up to $212 million in an initial public offering of its common units.

The company, which listed BofA Merrill Lynch as the underwriter, did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or their expected price. ()

World Point Terminals intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WPT”.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.