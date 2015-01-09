FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Worldview asks Petroceltic not to appoint new directors pending EGM
#Financials
January 9, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Worldview asks Petroceltic not to appoint new directors pending EGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Worldview Capital Management:

* Open letter to Petroceltic board

* Have taken decision to remove Brian O‘Cathain as a director and to appoint Angelo Moskov and Maurice Dijols as directors

* Request that pending outcome of EGM, board refrains from appointing any new directors without putting candidacies to a shareholder vote

* Reserve our rights to seek urgent injunctive relief to restrain company from taking such action pending outcome of EGM

* Request that EGM be held at soonest possible date; have been advised that law dictates soonest possible date for EGM is Feb 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
