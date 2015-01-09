BRIEF-Worldview asks Petroceltic not to appoint new directors pending EGM

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Worldview Capital Management:

* Open letter to Petroceltic board

* Have taken decision to remove Brian O‘Cathain as a director and to appoint Angelo Moskov and Maurice Dijols as directors

* Request that pending outcome of EGM, board refrains from appointing any new directors without putting candidacies to a shareholder vote

* Reserve our rights to seek urgent injunctive relief to restrain company from taking such action pending outcome of EGM

* Request that EGM be held at soonest possible date; have been advised that law dictates soonest possible date for EGM is Feb 6