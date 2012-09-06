FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SEC charges solar manufacturer Worldwide Energy over transfer of Chinese unit stake
September 6, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-SEC charges solar manufacturer Worldwide Energy over transfer of Chinese unit stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - * SEC says charges solar manufacturer worldwide energy and manufacturing USA

with concealing agreement to transfer ownership stake in its Chinese

subsidiary * SEC says worldwide energy agrees to pay $100,000 penalty, without admitting

wrongdoing * SEC says also charges three of company’s former executives with defrauding

investors, says these executives also settle charges * SEC says worldwide energy raised nearly $9 million from u.s. investors to

expand its China solar unit, without revealing plans to transfer 49 percent

equity stake in the unit to three managers * SEC says two of the charged executives also hid documents related to the

transfer from worldwide energy’s board, auditors * SEC says worldwide energy filed several false and misleading quarterly

reports

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
