Sept 25 (Reuters) - Worthington Group Plc

* International Investment Bank, Close Brothers, to dual list Worthington on main market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

* Close Brothers Seydler Bank AG have agreed to arrange a secondary listing of worthington shares on quotation board of open market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

* Trading in Worthington shares on Frankfurt main market is expected to commence within next four weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: