S.Korea WP buys 115,000 T coal, 60,000 T fuel oil
#Energy
April 30, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea WP buys 115,000 T coal, 60,000 T fuel oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd has bought 115,000 tonnes of Indonesian steaming coal and 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil via tenders, a company source said on Monday.

While declining to reveal price and supplier details for the steaming coal, the source said the utility had bought 30,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Vitol SA and another 30,000 tonnes from SK Energy Co Ltd, both at about $755 per tonne on a cost-and-freight basis.

The coal, with a minimum 5,000 kcal/kg, will arrive at Taean between July and August and the oil product will arrive at the port of Pyong Taek between May and June. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)

